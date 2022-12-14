A Monday traffic stop along Interstate 95 in Richmond has led Rhode Island State Police to charge a New York City man and Pennsylvania man each with forgery and theft charges, state police said Wednesday.
State troopers arrested the two men, 25-year-old Melvin Valentin Marte, of Bronx, N.Y., and 21-year-old Jeifree DeJesus Valentin Marte, of Reading, Pa., on Monday around 9 a.m. following a traffic stop for speeding. Both were detained on charges of receiving stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses, forgery and counterfeiting, conspiracy to commit offenses across state lines, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of burglary tools.
They were both later arraigned and released, court records show.
According to a Rhode Island State Police press release, troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a speeding violation of 99 MPH on I-95 South.
During a vehicle search, state police said troopers found a bundle hidden behind the glove box that contained 45 different checks and money orders from various states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania. Troopers also located a water bottle tied to a string and a leather belt, both coated with a sticky substance. It is believed that the two males used the water bottle and belt to "fish" mail from United States Postal Service mailboxes.
Both subjects were placed into custody without incident and transported to the Hope Valley Barracks and later arraigned by a justice of the peace, state police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said, and is continuing with the assistance of the United States Postal Service.
