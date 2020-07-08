Rhode Island State Police charged 10 motorists on charges of driving under the influence as part of a targeted enforcement over the July Fourth holiday weekend.
The weekend enforcement, which included enhanced patrol efforts aimed at increasing travel safety, extended from early Friday morning until late Sunday night. The enforcement led to charges against eight Rhode Island residents from the greater Providence area and two Massachusetts residents.
Major Christopher J. Dicomitis, administrative bureau commander for the Rhode Island State Police, said the department would continue to conduct targeted enforcement of DUI and distracted-driving laws periodically throughout the summer.
"With summer upon us, we want to send a strong message to everyone who lives in or visits Rhode Island: We will not tolerate motorists who operate under the influence of drugs or alcohol, putting themselves and others at risk," Dicomitis said.
The following individuals were charged with driving under the influence:
Faith Fitch, 52, of Clinton, Mass.; Michelle Gil, 26, of Pawtucket; Mark Trainor, 48, of Smithfield; Edgar Jose Perez Choco, 29, of North Providence; Luis Mota Ramirez, 26, of Pawtucket; Robert Kashow, 39, of Rumford; Jason Zicone, 36, of Blackstone, Mass.; Darshell Mitchell, 32, of Providence; Juan Sanchez, 30, of Providence; and James A. Perry, 39, of Providence.
Fitch, Gil, Trainor, Choco, Ramirez, Mitchell and Sanchez each declined to take a breathalyzer, leading each to be charged with failure to submit to a chemical test. Sanchez was also charged with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
— Jason Vallee
