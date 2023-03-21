The attorneys general for 23 states including Rhode Island and Connecticut are coming together to demand comprehensive action from Kia America and Hyundai Motor Company due to the companies’ failure to equip their vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers.
The action Tuesday comes as many states grapple with a significant rise of car thefts. Alarmingly high theft rates for Kia and Hyundai models continue across the country, including several instances in both Rhode Island and Connecticut, the letter states.
“Kia and Hyundai failed to equip its vehicles with industry-standard anti-theft technology, and its customers are now paying a steep price,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said. “These cars are now disproportionately targeted by thieves at rates so high some insurers are refusing to cover them. Kia and Hyundai need to make this right — quickly, and without nickel and diming their customers.”
Accord to a press release, the states argue that Kia and Hyundai “chose not to include anti-theft immobilizer as standard equipment” on several vehicle models sold in the U.S. during a period when every other car manufacturer was doing so, and even though the same Kia and Hyundai vehicles were equipped with immobilizers when sold in Canada and Europe.
An anti-theft immobilizer is an electronic device which prevents a car from being hot-wired and stolen by someone without the key.
Both companies have announced a campaign to provide software upgrades for some of the affected vehicle models, but the AG letter notes that the announcement “is long overdue and still not enough.”
The attorneys general also urge the companies to accelerate the process and provide free alternative protective measures for all those owners whose cars cannot support the software upgrade.
In addition to Rhode Island and Connecticut, the letter is signed by representatives of Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington D.C, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.
— Jason Vallee
