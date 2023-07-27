Have something to say about the Rhode Island State Police or its operations? Now is the time to weigh in as part of the comment period for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.’s accreditation process.
Comments can be provided at https://cimrs2.calea.org/680.
All comments must address the agency's ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards will be made available upon request by contacting Major Ronald Longolucco at ronald.longolucco@risp.gov.
For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., contact the commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155, call 703-352-4225, or email calea@calea.org.
— Jason Vallee
