A Rhode Island man has been indicted on charges he stole numerous luxury tires and rims from dealerships across northeastern states between 2015 and 2018, including a 2016 theft in Stonington, before then selling them to individuals throughout the country.
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and FBI announced this week that Michael Farias, 54, of Providence, had been indicted in March by a federal grand jury under seal and was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to transport stolen property and interstate transportation of stolen property.
Farias was arraigned via video-conference and released after posting bail, which was set at $100,000.
According to court and FBI documents, Farias and others stole tires and rims from numerous luxury vehicles at car dealerships in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and Maine between May 2015 and August 2018. The co-conspirators then sold the stolen goods to others around the U.S.
Documents showed that some of these thefts occurred from dealerships in Connecticut towns including Stonington, Waterbury, Shelton, Milford and Darien, as well as three separate thefts that occurred at dealerships in Johnston, R.I.
The Stonington theft occurred on July 4, 2016, court documents showed, but the name of the dealership was not included.
If convicted, conspiracy to transport stolen property carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, and interstate transportation of stolen property carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.
— Jason Vallee
