WESTERLY — A local woman is facing drug and weapons charges after the police said she was found in possession of 37 wax folds of fentanyl, multiple pills and a 3.75-inch knife after she was involved in a crash while driving under the influence early Tuesday.
The woman, 20-year-old Brenda Neomi Cruz, of 11 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm. She was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court Tuesday and released after posting a $2,500 surety bond, Rhode Island judicial records show.
Cruz did not enter a plea during her initial appearance. She is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening in April.
Westerly police said an officer came upon a crash along Pleasant Street around 1:30 a.m. According to police, a 2016 Nissan Altima had crashed head-on into a utility pole and Cruz was found sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open.
The police said Cruz admitted to drinking with friends and took a breathalyzer test at the scene, which returned a blood alcohol content of .169. She showed signs of disorientation and police, concerned there may be an injury, had her taken to Westerly Hospital by ambulance. At the hospital, the police said she consented to a blood test. The department is awaiting those results.
During a pat-down, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said officers found a bottle containing 37 small wax folds of fentanyl totaling 2 grams; 0.6 grams of cocaine; eight 30 mg pills of Oxycodone; two pills of venlafaxine, an antidepressant more commonly known by the brand name Effexor; and a blue powder and crushed yellow pill that were not identified.
Officers also discovered a 3.75-inch folding knife on Cruz, leading to the weapons charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.