WESTERLY — A Pierce Street resident is facing charges including felony assault after the police said he stabbed his roommate in the chest with a kitchen knife last week after a verbal disagreement between the two.
The police charged 30-year-old Todd M. Pont, of 92 Pierce St., with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct following the incident on Sept. 16. He was arraigned the following day in Fourth Division District Court, according to information on the Rhode Island judicial website.
Pont was remanded into state custody after he was unable to post a court-set $10,000 surety bond, records show.
"The victim suffered a puncture wound to his left upper chest that went about an inch deep," Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "He was not cooperative at the scene, but due to the nature of his injuries and state of mind, he was taken by ambulance for treatment."
The police indicated that the injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at an area hospital and released. The name of the victim, a 30-year-old man, was not released.
Officers and medical personnel were first called to the victim's home on Pierce Street around 8:40 p.m. after receiving multiple reports that a man with a wound to the chest was sitting in front of the home. Responding officers arrived to find the victim sitting on the curb with Pont helping to contain the bleeding.
The police said both men had been drinking and initially told officers that the injuries were suffered when the victim "slipped and fell on broken glass," but neither could tell officers where the victim had fallen and there was no evidence of broken glass.
When officers got the victim into an ambulance, however, the police said he became irate and told medical responders that Pont had "attacked him over nothing," grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing the victim in the chest as he sat in a recliner. The police said two witnesses that were in the house reported hearing, but not seeing, the confrontation.
Based on the evidence, Lacey said the department seized three kitchen knives about the size of steak knives as evidence. The department is still attempting to determine which of the knives was used in the attack, the police said.
Pont is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Dec. 18.
