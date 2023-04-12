STONINGTON — Local detectives are continuing to work with staff in the New London State’s Attorney Office on a criminal case in the early March hit-and-run death of a Stonington High School custodian and are asking for patience as the investigation continues.
Stonington Deputy Police Chief Todd Olson said in a press release Wednesday that the department has identified a suspect and is proactively seeking to obtain a warrant. While the department has interviewed a suspect, Olson has cautioned that due to the nature of the investigation, it will take some time before it can properly be drawn to a close.
“A person of interest has been identified after the suspect vehicle was located and seized,” Olson said, “Stonington Police detectives are working closely with the New London State’s Attorney Office as the investigation progresses. This process can take time to ensure a successful resolution in the end.”
In the past couple weeks, Stonington police have received criticism in online forums that an arrest had not been made.
Court officials said it can take considerable time to make an arrest in a hit-and-run case, even if a suspect is identified early. The need for crime-scene analysis and other laboratory-related testing, depending on investigative needs, can slow the process and it is not unusual for it to take weeks or even a few months before an arrest is made.
Stonington police could not comment further on an open investigation, officials said.
The investigation, which is being conducted by the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team, consisting of officers from Stonington, Ledyard and Groton Town police, began on March 6 when 69-year-old Gary F. Piver was struck and killed around 10:45 p.m. along South Broad Street as he was riding his bicycle home from work.
He was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Piver is the uncle of Joshua Piver, a 1996 graduate of Stonington High School who was killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
A preliminary investigation determined that Piver was traveling south along Route 1 around 210 South Broad St. when he was struck and thrown from his bicycle by a dark gray SUV. A ghost bike now sits along Route 1 nearby where Piver was killed.
After requests for help from the public, detectives located the suspected SUV at a Stonington home the following day. It was seized and remains in police custody as evidence, officials confirmed.
As the investigation continues, the police are asking any witnesses or those with information to contact the Stonington Police Department at 860-599-4411.
