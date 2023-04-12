A ‘Ghost Bike’ for Gary F. Piver, a cyclist who was struck and killed on Monday, March 6, 2023, by a vehicle traveling West on South Broad Street by a hit and run driver, stands near to the site where he was struck on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Ghost Bikes are small and somber memorials for bicyclists who are killed or hit on the street. A bicycle is painted all white and locked to a street sign near the crash site, accompanied by a small plaque. They serve as reminders of the tragedy that took place on an otherwise anonymous street corner, and as quiet statements in support of cyclists' right to safe travel. The first ghost bikes were created in St. Louis, Missouri in 2003. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun