RICHMOND — An 18-year-old from Massachusetts man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed head-first into a light pole while "doing donuts" in the Chariho parking lot late last month.
Richmond police charged Evan J. Lindstrom, of Newton, Mass., with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test following the June 26 incident. He was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on a promise to appear in Fourth Division District Court at a later date.
Richmond police said officers and emergency medical personnel were called to Chariho Plaza around 3 a.m. for reports of a one-car crash. The police said a witness told officers that Lindstrom was "doing donuts" with his car when he struck a light pole head-on, causing significant damage to both the pole and his car.
Lindstrom was not injured in the crash, the police said.
While speaking with Lindstrom, the police said officers detected signs of intoxication. Lindstrom was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was taken into custody. At the Richmond Police Department, the police said he refused to consent to a breathalyzer test, leading to the additional charge.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.