WESTERLY — Responses to a request shared on social media aided police in identifying and charging Charlestown man accused of stealing several electronic devices from Walmart in February.
Westerly police served a warrant on 23-year-old Nicholas Foster late last week. Foster was arraigned Friday in Fourth Division District Court on one count of felony shoplifting, second offense. Foster did not enter a plea at the initial hearing and was released on a promise to appear for a felony screening in Washington County Superior Court on May 26.
Foster was identified as a suspect in a Feb. 16 incident at Walmart in which the police said he entered the store and took multiple items, storing them in a shopping cart before leaving quickly without paying, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.
"The fact is, these charges are based on what we could determine was definitively taken," said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey. "We were able to identify several items totaling $647 in goods. There appeared to be much more in the cart that he left with."
According to a police report, loss prevention employees with Walmart called police on Feb. 16 after determining that Foster had taken several items, including ones that were initially locked up, and left without paying.
The police said a review of video surveillance showed that, among the items stolen, he had popped a lock in the video game section of the electronics department and taken two Playstation 4 systems, even cutting loose spider wrap around them. He also took a Sony soundbar on camera, the police said.
Video surveillance of him leaving the store was shared to Facebook two days later, Lacey said, which led to numerous calls. The information provided allowed police to identify Foster, who the police said had even threatened one of those he believed may call police on him.
The police obtained a warrant based on the information and Foster turned himself in on Friday, Lacey said.
