WESTERLY — A Ledward Avenue resident who was recently charged with DUI following a February crash on Post Road is facing drug charges after the police said an unrelated traffic stop led officers to discover she was in possession of prescription anxiety pills and Suboxone strips.
The woman, 43-year-old Dana Centolella, was arraigned last week in Fourth Division District Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was initially held as a bail violator, but eventually posted an amended $10,000 surety bond last Friday, court records show.
A Westerly police report indicated that Centolella was a passenger in a car that was stopped due to misuse of registration information. When officers spoke with the driver, a police report said he was questioned about a marijuana smell and admitted that he had smoked, presenting a valid medical marijuana card. He was not charged.
While conducting a visual check of the car, the police said an officer located a glass bowl in the back seat near Centolella. A search led officers to discover she was also in possession of 20 pills of alprazolam, more commonly known by the brand name Xanax, and 15 packages of buprenorphine strips, more commonly known as Suboxone.
She was also in possession of other pills, the police said, but was not charged because she had a prescription.
For Centolella, the arrest marks the second in under a month. She was charged with driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense, reckless driving and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in connection with her role in a two-car crash on Feb. 9.
The police said an investigation revealed that, in that case, Centolella was driving south along Route 1 in the left lane at a high rate of speed when she struck a car driven by a 39-year-old New Haven woman. The impact caused Centolella's Nissan Altima to roll over completely, striking all sides before coming to a rest on its wheels.
The 39-year-old driver of the second car, a New Haven woman, and a 7-year-old child were taken to Westerly Hospital as a precaution but did not suffer injuries. Centolella was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, the police said, but was released later the same day with no serious issues.
Centolella has not entered a plea to those charges, court records show. She is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.