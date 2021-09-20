WESTERLY — Police are asking the public to be alert and are seeking help identifying a man believed to have been involved in the theft of a purse from Westerly Town Beach last week after the owner was alerted when she received multiple credit card alerts while still sitting on the beach.
Westerly police requested help through Facebook Monday, asking the public to identify the suspect, a man described as having a hat and "distinct t-shirt on" that read "Talk 'Dirty' to Me." The man was seen using a credit card taken from within the stolen purse on surveillance footage at the 7-Eleven and Walmart stores in Westerly.
According to police, the victim called to report the theft around 4:30 p.m. Friday while enjoying the early evening at Westerly Town Beach on Atlantic Avenue in Misquamicut. An investigation determined that the woman had left her purse, a Louis Vuitton bag with an estimated value of $1,800, in her car and was still on the beach when her bag, which contained the credit cards, her driver's license and other personal effects.
"It is a reminder never to feel too comfortable, and to remember to always remove your valuables and lock your car," Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.
Lacey said officers were able to trace use of the card to Walmart and Dunn's Corners Mobil, but that three other attempted transactions including two attempts at the 7-Eleven on Post Road were rejected. Walmart and 7-Eleven cameras captured images of the suspect, he said, and were used to provide a picture for the public.
Those with information or those who can identify the individual are asked to call Westerly police at 401-596-2022 or the Westerly police tip line at 401-348-6131.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.