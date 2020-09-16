RICHMOND — A 20-year-old Saunderstown man is facing charges of reckless driving and speeding after the police said he was clocked on radar traveling 101 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The driver, Hunter Laboeuf, was stopped while traveling south on Route 3 Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. The police said an officer using radar was able to clock his travel at 101 mph, well over the posted 45 mph speed limit in that zone.
According to court records, the fine assessed for traveling at that speed, 56 mph over the posted speed limit, is $659.25. He was also issued a summons to appear in Fourth Division District Court for arraignment on the reckless driving on Oct. 8.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.