RICHMOND — A local man is facing charges after police said he was found driving while in possession of a loaded gun following a domestic incident last week.
Stephen J. Lombardi, 35, of 19 Shannock Hill Road, was charged Friday with domestic assault on a person over 60 and failure to obtain a license or permit to carry.
Police were called to Lombardi’s home around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance that had left someone injured. An investigation determined that Lombardi and a housemate had gotten into a heated verbal argument.
During the argument, the police said Lombardi pushed the victim and caused him to trip over debris in the yard before Lombardi then fled in his car. The victim suffered lacerations to his back and arms as a result of the incident.
Officers issued a notice to patrol and Lombardi’s car was found in the parking lot of Stop & Shop in Wyoming. Police approached Lombardi, who informed them that he had a loaded firearm in his pocket just before he was placed under arrest. Officers found and seized a .22-caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol.
He owned the firearm legally, but did not possess a license or permit to carry a concealed pistol on his person, the police said.
Lombardi was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on a promise to appear in Fourth Division District Court at a later date.
