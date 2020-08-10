RICHMOND — A Pawtucket man is facing DUI and drug charges after police said a traffic stop for traveling more than twice the speed limit along Main Street earlier this month led to the discovery of cocaine.
Richmond police charged the man, 37-year-old Connor P. Rollins with possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test following the Aug. 1 traffic stop. He was arraigned before a justice of the peace and later released on personal recognizance.
According to a Richmond police summary, Rollins was stopped around 1 a.m. on Aug. 1 after a patrol officer using a radar gun clocked him traveling 56 mph in a 25-mph zone near an unoccupied construction site on Main Street.
The police said Rollins showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. During the test, the police said officers could see a white powdery substance in and around Rollins' right nostril that "was consistent with someone snorting a controlled substance." He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
Officers found two small bags of cocaine Rollins' wallet, which were seized as evidence. The police also found Rollins in possession of a small amount of dried marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several partially filled bottles of various alcoholic beverages.
Rollins has not yet entered a plea to the charges. He is schedule to appear in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Nov. 6, court records show.
