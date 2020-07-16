STONINGTON — A Norwich man is facing one count of criminal mischief after the police said he was found unconscious on the bed in a heavily damaged room at a local hotel Sunday evening.
Stonington police charged the man, 30-year-old Sean P. Smith, with second-degree criminal mischief. Smith was taken to Westerly Hospital for evaluation and treatment of a health condition, the police said, and was issued a summons to appear in New London Superior Court on July 29.
According to a Stonington police report, officers were called to America's Best Value Inn on Stonington Road around 10 p.m. for a report of an unconscious male. Responding officers arrived to find Smith lying in a bed unconscious in Room 117 with the window smashed in and the door frame destroyed.
The police said shortly after officers arrived, Smith awoke and spoke briefly with officers but appeared to be under the influence. Westerly Ambulance was notified of a possible medical issue, and he was taken to Westerly Hospital.
An investigation determined that Smith was responsible for the damage, which was estimated at approximately $700. It was unclear in police reports whether he was a hotel guest at the time of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.