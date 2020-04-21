STONINGTON — A complaint from a Mystic business led officers to arrest a woman from New York who was attempting to use a fake ID to broker a fraudulent transaction worth thousands of dollars, the police said.
Stonington police arrested 39-year-old Becky Lewis, of Elmira, N.Y., last week on charges of third-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, criminal attempt to commit first-degree forgery, interfering with an officer and possession of a controlled substance. Lewis was also charged as a fugitive from justice after the police discovered she was wanted for a variety of charges in New York, including criminal impersonation, petty larceny, and possession of stolen property.
Lewis did not enter a plea during her initial hearing in New London Superior Court, according to court records, and remains in state custody at the York Correctional Institute in East Lyme in lieu of $50,000 in court-set bonds.
According to a Stonington police report, officers were called to an unnamed business in Mystic after the owner called to report that a woman was trying to broker a deal using what he believed was a fake ID.
When officers arrived, Lewis attempted to run away but was caught following a short chase. The police found her in possession of a fake New Jersey identification that included Lewis' picture alongside the name and personal information of a woman who lived in Pennsylvania.
The police contacted the victim, who told officers she did not know Lewis and was unsure how Lewis had obtained her information. She was then taken into custody.
At the Stonington Police Department, officers discovered a small bag of heroin underneath Lewis that was discovered as she was removed from the police cruiser. A search led officers to discover the extraditable warrant from New York, leading to the fugitive charges.
Lewis is expected to appear in New London Superior Court on June 17 and is expected to answer to the Connecticut charges at that time, officials said.
