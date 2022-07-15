WESTERLY — The body of a man found dead at the Frank Hall Boat Yard on Friday was a customer of the marina and had likely fallen into the water after suffering from a medical emergency, officials said.
The man, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin on Friday, was found dead off the docks around mid-afternoon and his death was immediately reported to police. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said the death is not considered suspicious, although the exact manner of death remains under investigation.
A preliminary investigation determined that the victim, described as "an elderly gentleman and customer of the marina," has a boat at that location and is believed to have fallen off the docks earlier in the day. The police said one person reported a possible "splash" within the water, but no other witnesses have come forward.
The Frank Hall Boat Yard, located on India Point Road in Avondale, serves as home to 110 slips and 11 moorings, according to the company website.
— Jason Vallee
