WESTERLY
James A. Drayton, 45, of Post Road, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christopher M. Russell, 54, of 225 High St., Apt. D, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Robert J. Quattromani, 41, of 8 Service St., was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Lora Rohelia, 30, of 27 Mulberry St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Tuesday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Eliezer Joel Estremera, 23, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license, second offense.
Andrew V. Lee, 32, of Vernon, Conn., was charged Tuesday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
HOPKINTON
Bryce T. Johnson, 20, of Narragansett, was charged Sept. 22 with reckless driving or eluding police.
Kevin W. Culotta, 48, of 2 Pleasant St., Apt. 2B, Richmond, was charged Sunday with cyberstalking and cyberharassment.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
