STONINGTON
Kerry Pulaski, 67, of Gales Ferry, was charged Sept. 18 with driving under the influence.
Corianne White, 54, of Groton, was charged Sept. 18 with first-degree criminal trespass and breach of peace.
Jonathan R. Jopson, 26, of Canterbury, was charged Sept. 19 with driving with a suspended license, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, driving a motorcycle without license endorsement, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to obey a traffic signal.
Carlos Lozada, 30, of 5 Windy Ridge Place, Waterford, was charged Monday with violation of protective order, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.