WESTERLY
David A. Ziegenfuss, 35, of 24 Spencer Drive, was charged Tuesday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Michael J. Silva, 52, of 39 Newton Ave., was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance.
HOPKINTON
Trinity R. Parmalee, 36, of 256 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Sunday with domestic willful trespassing, domestic disorderly conduct and two counts of domestic vandalism. She was also charged on an arrest warrant for September charges of driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, second offense, and driving to endanger.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
