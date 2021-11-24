WESTERLY
Dionte Barker, 18, of 99 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Tuesday with violation of a no contact order.
Ryan Sullivan, 41, of South Kingstown, was charged Tuesday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
RICHMOND
Eric M. Pease, 49, of 107 Woodville Alton Road, was charged Nov. 17 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Eric Fahlman, 41, of 107 Woodville Alton Road, was charged Nov. 17 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
A 16-year-old Hopkinton female was charged Nov. 17 with simple assault or battery.
Jazmond Reels, 31, of North Kingstown, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Kevin A. Silva, 34, of Coventry, was charged Saturday with reckless driving for traveling 97 mph in a 45 mph zone.
David L. Anthony, 19, of 220 Skunk Hill Road, Hopkinton, was charged Monday with driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense and leaving the scene of a crash.
Katherine James, 26, of 45 Tomaquag Road, Hopkinton, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, driving under the influence with a child under 13 and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
