WESTERLY
Robert Jackson, 54, of 32 Post Road, Apt. A, was charged Tuesday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Jeremy D. Santierre, 27, of Groton, was charged Tuesday with failure to obtain license necessary to carry a pistol, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Daniel M. Baker, 34, of 9 Midway Ave., was charged Tuesday with obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
Freile Perez Fajardo, 22, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Zachary F. Woycik, 25, of 379 Liberty St., Apt. 11, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with two counts of simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
