WESTERLY
Nijah Amil Thornhill, 23, of 42 Cross St., Apt. 2, was charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
RICHMOND
Lincoln Robinson, 25, of 286 N. Anguilla Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
John Millaras, 31, of 74 Billings Lake Road, North Stonington, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Matthew Meystre, 25, of Wakefield, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic refusal to relinquish phone for an emergency call.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
