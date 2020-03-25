WESTERLY
Kimberly Heisten, 48, of 4 Hope St., Bradford, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of. 15 or greater.
RICHMOND
David Urena, 22, of 1059 Shannock Road, Charlestown, was charged March 14 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Vincent A. Fasano, 30, of 61 Tefft Hill Road, Richmond, was charged March 15 with domestic disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and resisting arrest.
Trinity R. Parmalee, 36, of 9 Wells St., Ashaway, was charged March 18 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Carmela Preston, 49, of Zephyrhillis, Fla., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and operating with a suspended out-of-state license.
Heather Brew, 34, of 58 Richmond Townhouse Road, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
