WESTERLY
Ge Khim N. Young Desir, 20, of 59 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Tuesday with reckless driving.
Lindsey Marie Jordan, 20, of 160 Old Shannock Road, Apt. C, Charlestown, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
James V. Capizzano, 79, of 66 Elm St., Apt. 11, was charged Tuesday with domestic vandalism.
Ashley Denise Johnson, 37, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. B, was charged Tuesday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
STONINGTON
Dwayne Edward Pollard, 56, of 46 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in violation of court order and driving a motor vehicle when license or registration is suspended.
Tracy L. Ellerbe, 51, of Philadelphia, Pa., was charged Tuesday with second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
