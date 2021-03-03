WESTERLY
Christopher L. Algiere, 49, of 40 Pound Road, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call.
Christopher J. Taylor, 37, of P.O. Box 368, Bradford, was charged Tuesday with violation of a no contact order.
Jacqueline J. Lanphear, 59, of 73 School St., was charged Tuesday with driving when license is expired, third or subsequent offense.
Mary R. Edwards, 49, of 220 Skunk Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
