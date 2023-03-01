WESTERLY
Sarah L. Dickens, 43, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. D, was charged Tuesday with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Sean C. Wilks, 42, of 375 Liberty St. Apt. 20, Pawcatuck, was charged Feb. 18 with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right, failure to renew license and traveling unreasonably fast.
Martin C. MacLean, 40, of 24 Washington St., Pawcatuck, was charged Feb. 19 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Brent Gencarella, 36, of 8 Downer St., Pawcatuck, was charged Feb. 19 with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an emergency call.
Alfred D. Grills, 85, 129 Elm Ridge Road, Pawcatuck was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Allison G. Marelli, 54, of Niantic, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
