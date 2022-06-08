WESTERLY
Michael R. Bruley, 32, of Phillipston, Mass., was charged Tuesday with failure to stop at a crash causing damage to property and shoplifting.
Jason P. Bolduc, 43, of 71 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Christopher J. Casadei, 45, of 5 South St., Apt. 1, was charged May 27 with criminal violation or a protective order.
Steven L. Goodman, 44, of 43 Shawondassee Drive, was charged May 28 with improper use of license plate or markers, driving when registration is suspended and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Harry Paul, 72, of 209 Montauk Ave., was charged May 31 with driving under the influence.
Roger R. Goulart, 83, of 19 Manor Road, Pawcatuck, was charged June 2 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Salean Elizabeth Berninger, 39, of 58 Fair Acres Circle, was charged Monday with third-degree strangulation and second-degree breach of peace.
Christopher Michael Miller, 50, of 50 Sunrise Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right, failure to stop at a stop sign and traveling unreasonably fast.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
