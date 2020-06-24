WESTERLY
Maurice Walton, 60, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Ashley Beattie, 28, of Portsmouth, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Hannah E. Walton, 22, of Boston, Mass., was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Brandon Diaz, 21, of Springfield, Mass., was charged Sunday with carrying a pistol without required license or permit and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
George L. Dames, 50, of Ledyard, Conn., was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Troy E. Grant, 49, of 13 Pauline St., was charged Monday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
STONINGTON
Brandi M. Naholnik, 43, of Oakdale, was charged Saturday with carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree breach of peace.
Jason W. Rondeau, 43, of 93 Liberty St., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with criminal violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
April D. Larsh, 41, of 9 Alton Bradford Road, Ashaway, was charged Thursday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
