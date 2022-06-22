WESTERLY
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Tuesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Anthony L. Fisher, 40, of 21 Buckingham St., Pawcatuck, was charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Matthew J. Hundt, 56, of 204 Winnapaug Road, Westerly, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Ryan W. Roberts, 35, of 10 Hunter Terrace, Westerly, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
James S. Manch, 18, of 54 Kingstown Road, Wyoming, was charged June 15 with reckless driving and possession of alcohol by an underage person. He was also charged Sunday with disorderly conduct.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged June 15 with possession of alcohol by an underage person.
Brady A. Kenyon, 20, of 29C Highview Ave., Hope Valley, was charged June 15 with possession of alcohol by an underage person. He was also charged Sunday with three counts of simple assault or battery and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Zachary Gaudlap, 19, of 965A Main St., Hopkinton, was charged June 15 with possession of alcohol by an underage person.
Brian P. Caulfield, 66, of 98 Tomaquag Valley Road, Ashaway, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and resisting arrest.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
