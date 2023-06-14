WESTERLY
Alison M. Tedrow, 32, of no given address, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
Anthony L. Fisher, 41, of 419 Shore Road, was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic vandalism.
HOPKINTON
Ge Khim Young, 24, of 59 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Saturday with reckless driving by engaging officers in a high speed pursuit.
Curt Evans Palmer, 30, of Narragansett, was charged Sunday with obstructing an officer.
Tiffany N. Bernard, 39, of 1097 Main St., Apt. 3, Hope Valley, was charged Monday with two counts of driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.