WESTERLY
Reid J. Rawlinson, 21, of 59 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Brian K. Moore, 62, of 1146 Main St., Richmond, was charged May 20 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Dustin B. Johnson, 28, of 99 Arcadia Road, Apt. R, Hope Valley, was charged May 23 with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Kevin T. McGreevy, 62, of 9 Aldrich St., Apt. 3, was charged May 24 with simple assault or battery.
Brendan Taylor Sackal, 28, of 524 Spring St., was charged May 26 on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
