WESTERLY
Benjamin Edward Giles, 23, of Salisbury, Md., was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Aaron Vazquez, 24, of Woonsocket, was charged Tuesday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
A 17-year-old was charged Tuesday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Kane W. Loomis, 42, of 55 Cross St., was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Anja E. Kolb, 50, of 71 High St., Apt. B, Westerly, was charged June 29 with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property and second-degree breach of peace.
Coral Hopkins Simister, 45, of Groton, was charged June 29 with interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace.
Richard Robert Pezzente, 60, of Amston, was charged June 30 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Justin Matthew Lowenstrom, 45, of no given address, was charged July 1 with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Peter Matthew Crawn, 56, of no given address, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, improper use of license plate or markers, driving without a license and failure to maintain minimum insurance requirements.
Ryan Patrick Falcone, 27, of Tampa, Fla., was charged Saturday with violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace.
Craig Jay Robinson, 46, of Surprise, Ariz., was charged Wednesday with second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
