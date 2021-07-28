WESTERLY
David W. Poole, 33, of 14 Dayton St., Apt. 1, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice.
Nicholas G. Zaroogian, 24, of Wakefield, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery.
A 16-year-old was charged Tuesday with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and vandalism.
Claudia Winiarskyj, 20, of Old Saybrook, Conn., was charged Tuesday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and possession of an alcohol beverage by someone 18 to 21 years old.
Joseph G. Baker, 33, of 108 Beach St., was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Erin J. Sieczkiewicz, 37, of 3 Pine Terrace, was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
HOPKINTON
Jeremy L. Corr, 51, of 6 Annanis Ave., Westerly, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Joshua Bazinet, 33, of Sterling, Conn., was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
