HOPKINTON
Jaclyn R. Parent, 32, of 174 Skunk Hill Road, was charged July 1 with domestic assault with a deadly weapon, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Edward D. Flye, 72, of 54 Henly St., Charlestown, was charged July 7 with issuing a fraudulent check under $1,000.
Brittany W. Mello, 42, of 199 Main St., Ashaway, was charged July 10 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Joseph P. Ferraro, 36, of 199 Main St., Ashaway, was charged July 10 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Derrick Holmes Baker, 43, of Rockville, was charged July 19 with simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Rosemarie K. MacCardle, 53, of 2 Thatt Way, was charged July 20 on four bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Megan L. Culpepper, 37, of 138 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Lance E. Kingsbury, 61, of 5 Bluebird Lane, Ashaway, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
