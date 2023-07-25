WESTERLY
Michael R. Pelchat, 41, of 50 N. Main St., Apt. D, was charged Friday on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Khristopher Reyes, 30, of 25 Westminster St., was charged Saturday with domestic vandalism, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Tyler B. Upton, 23, of 26 Sherwood Drive, was charged Saturday with six counts of shoplifting.
Timothya Safi Kachmar, 27, of 59 Pleasant St., Apt. 3, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
William D. Barber, 59, of Middletown, R.I., was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Harold A. Sackett, 52, of Ware, Mass., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Sara J. Dork, 34, of 12 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 1, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Mason Jeffcoat, 18, of 44 East Ave., was charged Tuesday driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
STONINGTON
Jack E. Fickinger, 28, of Old Saybrook, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, driving when license is suspended, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and possession of a controlled substance.
Eliezer Soto, 40, of Clinton, was charged Friday with third-degree larceny, violation of home improvement contractor requirements and failure to refund money paid for a home improvement.
Jacqueline Johnson, 29, of 373 New London Turnpike, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Hannah R. Murphy, 35, of 140 Latimer Point Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
HOPKINTON
Ronald J. Rose, 36, of 110 Clark Falls Road, was charged Thursday with nine counts of possession of a prohibited large capacity feeding device.
Jose A. Dieques, 38, of Providence, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
