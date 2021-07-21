WESTERLY
A 13-year-old juvenile was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery.
Ashley C. Joy, 48, of 23 Railroad Ave., Apt. 2, was charged Tuesday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Shantel Manning-Blake, 26, of Taunton, Mass., was charged Tuesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Sashira M. Ortiz, 29, of 32 Granite St., Apt. 2, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Jesse Ian Henry Barajas, 28, of 3 Park Ave., Apt. 2, Westerly, was charged July 12 as a fugitive from justice on an extraditable warrant from Florida.
Anderson Miracle Manfred, 21, of 5 Annanias Ave., Apt. A, Westerly, was charged July 13 with second-degree failure to appear.
A 14-year-old juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Alexander Robert Kores Jr., 54, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 31, was charged Sunday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Christopher J. Casadei, 44, of 297 N. Stonington Road, Old Mystic, was charged Monday with second-degree failure to appear.
David Thomas Pedreira, 38, of no given address, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, breach of peace and interfering with an emergency call.
HOPKINTON
Jason D. Mottle, 37, of 25 Post Road, Westerly, was charged July 13 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Melissa S. Cummings, 41, of 36A Batterson Ave., Westerly, was charged Friday on two bench warrants from 6th Division District Court.
Tracey Nadolny, 48, of 9 Pleasant St., Richmond, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
RICHMOND
David L. Anthony, 19, of Sterling, Conn., was charged July 11 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Wendy Sue Vican 41, of Wakefield, was charged July 11 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Alfred Perry Jr., 39, of Pawtucket, was charged Tuesday with violation of a no contact order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
