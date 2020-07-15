WESTERLY
Shayn C. Plouffe, 33, of 11 George St., Apt. 3, was charged Tuesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Ricardy Syphla, 26, of Norwich, Conn., was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice.
Adrian Cordyll Shaklin, 25, of Sterling, Va., was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance.
RICHMOND
Kristen Racquer, 37, of 78 Pierce St., Westerly, was charged July 5 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Gerard A. Valiquette, 45, of 15 Mechanic St., Hopkinton, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
