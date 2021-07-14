WESTERLY
Ronald J. Durfee, 34, of 25 Westminster St., was charged Tuesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Shawn A. Troche, 36, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. B, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
HOPKINTON
Ronald D. Gardiner, 57, of 1045 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged July 7 on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Brenda J. Moyer, 54, of 11 Fairway Circle, Hope Valley, was charged July 8 with willful trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Jason D. Mottle, 37, of 25 Post Road, Westerly, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, second offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.