WESTERLY
Cassidy O. Farias, 23, of Wakefield, was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance.
STONINGTON
Scott M. Bolton, 60, of 224 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged July 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to obey a stop sign.
Jordan F. Goodine, 30, of Warwick, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, following too close and driving an unregistered motor vehicle,
Kyle K. Masucci, 40, of 13 Canary St., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Caroline Rose, 36, of West Kingston, was charged Thursday with second-degree harassment.
Whitney Lang Ford, 36, of East Haven, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast, failure to obey a stop sign and failure to drive to the right.
Daniel Bloeser, 36, of Groton, was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear in court.
HOPKINTON
Sheila M. Hillman, 40, of Warwick, was charged July 4 on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
George Branch, 54, of 66 Ashaway Road in Westerly, was charged July 5 with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to an attended vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
