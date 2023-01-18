WESTERLY
Ronald J. Durfee, 36, of 11 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Tuesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
RICHMOND
Grant A. Barrett, 25, of Quincy, Mass., was charged Dec. 30 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Paul Koelle, 34, of 5 Drake Drive, was charged Jan. 3 with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Amber Popowich, 38, of 2 Crestmont Drive, was charged Jan. 4 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Keith Aileru, 28, of 7 W. Shannock Road, Apt. 3D, was charged Jan. 5 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
A 14-year-old was charged Jan. 5 with possession of a knife bigger than 3-inches on school grounds.
Michael J. Croce, 48, of 83 Highview Ave., Hopkinton, was charged Jan. 7 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
James A. Ross, 58, of Cranston, was charged Jan. 9 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .10 to .15.
Mark A. Courtmanche, 35, of Coventry, was charged Jan. 11 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
