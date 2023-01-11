WESTERLY
John J. O’Malley, 41, of 33 Pleasant St., was charged Tuesday with three counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance.
Nathanael R. LaVoie, 39, of 47 Ledward Ave., Apt. B, was charged Tuesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Brett J. Sincoski, 36, of 70 S. Arnolda Road, Charlestown, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
HOPKINTON
Cheryl G. Curley, 57, of North Scituate, was charged Jan. 3 with two counts of larceny under $1,500, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense. She was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and as a habitual shoplifter.
Steven G. Gionti, 27, of 289 Woodville Road, Apt. 2, Ashaway, was charged Jan. 5 with violation of a no contact order.
Cameron M. Schmall, 29, of Franklin, Mass., was charged Sunday with two counts of domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Haley N. Hart, 29, of Middletown, R.I., was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.