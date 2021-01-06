WESTERLY
Gary A. Reels, 22, of 16 Batterson Ave., Apt. 3, was charged Tuesday with domestic vandalism.
HOPKINTON
Jennifer A. O’Neill, 41, of Pawtucket, was charged Dec. 29 with driving under the influence with a passenger under 13, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Effie Gushlaw, 50, of Preston, was charged Dec. 30 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Courtney Harrop, 30, of Blackstone, Mass., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Joshua N. Freeman, 31, of Cranston, was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Taylor M. Stone, 27, of 987 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Monday with obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or denied, second offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
