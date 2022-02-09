WESTERLY
John E. Abercrombie, 53, of 9 Marriott Ave., was charged Monday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Thomas Thomas, 20, of 11 Oriole St., Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with driving when license is expired or denied, third or subsequent arrest.
HOPKINTON
Zebediah E. Gemme, 38, of 220 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Tuesday with reckless driving, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
RICHMOND
Ryan P. Mycroft, 32, of Warwick, was charged Jan. 25 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Justin L. Demars, 42, of West Warwick, was charged Jan. 28 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Michael A. Zenisky, 31, of Wallingford, was charged Feb. 2 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Cortney M. Peters, 38, of Exeter, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, second offense, and failure to submit to a chemical test, second offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
