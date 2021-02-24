WESTERLY
Jose Antonio Rosado Jr., 26, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 19, was charged Tuesday with forgery and counterfeiting of registrations plates.
Daniel Algiere, 27, of 16 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 1, was charged Tuesday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
RICHMOND
Christopher A. Pease, 57, of 107 Woodville Road, was charged Feb. 17 with domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct.
Kasey Jo Bailey, 22, of 14 Harrison Ave., Westerly, was charged Saturday with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Unique Perry, 21, of 72 Oak St., Apt. B, Westerly, was charged Saturday with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
