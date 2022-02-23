WESTERLY
Kandi M. Fry, 42, of 61 Cross St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday with domestic felony assault, domestic vandalism, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call.
John J. McAleer, 68, of 74 Pierce St., Apt. A, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call.
Joseph R. Babin, 38, of 7 Ball St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Karen R. Freeman, 59, of 100 Oak St., Apt. 1, was charged Monday with failure to stop at a crash causing damage and driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense.
Anne M. Demarche, 57, of 30 North Ave., Charlestown, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, second violation in five years.
STONINGTON
Jose A. Gaticagonzalez, 35, of Groton, was charged Feb. 13 with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and driving without a license.
Malcolm D. Gill, 46, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Thursday with second-degree failure to appear.
HOPKINTON
Robert M. Brayman, 45, of 14 Woody Hill Road Ext., Branford, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Robert J. Stanko, 38, of 12 Hill St., Hope Valley, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, second offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Connor Michael Panciera, 27, of 111 Panciera Lane, Bradford, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery, obstructing an officer in the execution of duties, resisting arrest and driving when license is suspended or revoked, second offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
