WESTERLY
Tayla F. Northup, 26, of 18 Greene Court, was charged Tuesday with reckless driving.
Rosa Lee Lamontagne, 34, of 49 Railroad Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Tuesday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Thomas J. Barker, 39, of Newport, was charged Tuesday with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jon T. O’Clair, 27, of 44 Highland Ave., was charged Tuesday on an arrest warrant and a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
STONINGTON
Margaret Eileen Roberts, 63, of 11 Joy Ave., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Justin Charles Brown, 38, of 46 Liberty St., Apt. 2B, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with third-degree assault and breach of peace.
Washington Calle-Castro, 34, of 54 Liberty St., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear.
Clifton T. Barrows, 45, of 100 Woodland Ave., Apt. A, Uncasville, was charged Saturday with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
HOPKINTON
Richard T. Martone, 43, of 977 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
John S. Stewart Jr., 57, of 1A Harrison Ave., Westerly, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Zebediah E. Gemme, 38, of 220 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Tuesday with reckless driving, driving when license is suspended or denied (3rd or subsequent offense), domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
RICHMOND
Connor Norris, 18, of 863 Kings Factory Road, was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm on school grounds (without any threat or intent).
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
