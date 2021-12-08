WESTERLY
Joshua Roule, 30, of 98 W. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with vandalism.
HOPKINTON
Dawn Carrasquillo, 41, of 314A Church St., Richmond, was charged Dec. 1 with possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. She was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Marcus A. Fontes, 26, of Cumberland, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, possession of prohibited weapons other than a firearm and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
James E. Pont, 60, of 80 Yawbux Valley Road, North Stonington, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, second offense within five years.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.