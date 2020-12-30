STONINGTON
Jonathan T. Turk, 20, of 2 Ball St., Pawcatuck, was charged Dec. 22 with improper use of license plate or marker, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and traveling unreasonably fast.
Dylan David Anderson, 22, of 15 Walnut St., Pawcatuck, was charged Dec. 22 with second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Lennox Richard Deer, 20, of Ledyard, Conn., was charged Dec. 24 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
